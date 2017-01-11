Local author promotes his book

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Local author Lloyd Presley is seeking to garner attention for his novel, titled “Satan’s Hometown.”

The book is available at Presley’s website (satanshometown.com) as well as on Amazon and Kindle e-books.

The preview at Amazon states: “In the Scriptures, Jesus stated that he saw Satan, cast from heaven and fall to earth like a star and one third of the angels followed him willingly. Where did he go? Does he live in your town? Or do you live in his?”

“Most people don’t even know I’ve written a book like that,” said Presley, who released his book under the name Joshua Daniels. “If it starts picking up, I’ll write another one.”

Presley started slowly into the world of writing, having started after his brother passed away some years back.

The book is about a family that finds itself in a strange town, where everything seems 20-30 years behind the times.

“It starts out weird, but a lot of people who have read it like it,” Presley said. “It’s a cliffhanger.”

Presley also has two short stories, “Dead Search” and “The Bingelings,” available for free on his website.

