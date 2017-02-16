Local woman killed in Macon Co. shooting

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Hartsville woman was among two people shot and killed early Saturday morning in Macon County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Macon County sheriff’s deputies and TBI agents were called out after a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of New Harmony Road, just north of the border with Trousdale County.

Authorities later identified the victims as James Turner, 44, of Macon County, and Alisha Mondoni, 32, of Hartsville.

According to television reports, Mondoni was dead in a car in the driveway, while Turner was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died Saturday afternoon.

The TBI, along with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, were still investigating as of press time. The shooting have been classified as a double murder, according to authorities.

Authorities said they were collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses who may have additional information.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.