March is busy time for UT Extension office

By Jason Evitts, UT Extension Agent

March is considered UT Extension Month in Tennessee. Trousdale County is no different and the UT Extension office has been busy with all the events and activities that take place in March. The month kicked off quickly with 4-H Camp sign-up beginning on March 7. 4-H Camp takes place this summer from June 19-23 in Crossville, at the Clyde York 4-H Center. It is open to all youth in Trousdale County in grades 4-6.

The Advanced Master Beef Producer program, which was held in conjunction with Smith County UT Extension, was completed on March 14. The speaker at that event was Dr. Michael Towns with Macon/Trousdale County Veterinary Services.

The program concluded with a graduation ceremony and steak dinner for 42 producers who completed the three-week course. The Advanced Master Beef Producer Program is an educational program offered by the University of Tennessee Extension that focuses on beef cattle production. Anyone interested in attending the next Advanced Master Beef Producer Program can contact the UT Extension office.

Along with 4-H Camp sign-ups, 4-H’ers have been busy competing in livestock judging events and area 4-H archery contests. On Saturday, March 11, Trousdale County 4-H’ers braved the cold and the snow to participate in the livestock judging contest at the Tennessee Beef Agribition in Lebanon. On Tuesday, March 21, Trousdale County’s 4-H program hosted a local 4-H shoot with neighboring Sumner County’s 4-H program. The 4-H’ers had a blast and met new friends. This local shoot helped prepare them for the State 4-H Archery Jamboree on Saturday, March 25.

Trousdale County had 18 4-H’ers who competed at the State Jamboree. Several others were on spring break and enjoying their vacation from school. 4-H Archery Program is open to all Trousdale County 4-H members in grades 4-12. The archery program would not be possible without the parents, volunteers and others who help out each week and provided targets.

The most exciting news that occurred during the month of March in the UT Extension office was the hiring of a new 4-H Youth Development and Family Consumer Sciences Agent, Erika Potts. She will start in her new position in Trousdale County on Monday, April 3.

Potts is a native of Trousdale County and looks forward to working with the youth and adults in the community to make a difference. Come by the UT Extension office in April to welcome Erika and congratulate her on her new position.