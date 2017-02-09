Mayor gives ‘State of County’ address

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

County Mayor Carroll Carman gave his “State of the County” address Tuesday afternoon during the February meeting of the Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce.

The mayor started by noting the changes to the downtown Hartsville area over the last year, including a new county administration building and new community center. Carman noted that the community center was built mostly with grant funds, and that “taxpayers in Trousdale County participated just a small amount.”

The mayor noted that since the community center opened in October, it had been reserved between 50 and 60 times for events.

Carman added that the county is sound financially, with what he called “a good fund balance.”

The mayor touched on the impact the opening of CoreCivic’s (formerly CCA) Hartsville prison has had on the community, both in jobs and in a property tax payment of over $1.5 million.

“The ramp-up has been tough,” Carman said, “but they’re coming along. The nice thing, from a government standpoint, is that we got the big check. That is a boon to the county.”

Carman also noted the upsurge in new home construction in Trousdale County, especially on the western end of the county. According to Carman, the building inspector’s office has been averaging 6-10 permits a month.

“Five or six years ago, if we had 1-2 permits a month, we were doing pretty good,” the mayor said. “Now, it’s a blessing to the growth in our county. Rooftops pay taxes, and we’re gaining rooftops.”

He also noted an estimated $12-13 million in construction by the Water Department, including a new sewer plant and water line upgrades.

Carman said the project that has garnered the most comments over the last year has been two sidewalk renovations on East Main and River Streets.

“We spent $19,000 on East Main and $32,000 on River Street,” Carman said. “If we could do one of those projects every six months for the next five or 10 years, we would have all of our sidewalks in order, just about.”

The mayor briefly touched on future plans, including the conversion of the remainder of the old Co-op building into a planned criminal justice center. Work on that project is anticipated to begin later this year at a planned cost of $1.75 million.

Carman also said he hopes to continue to lower property taxes, something that has occurred each of the last two years. The mayor said he also envisions paying off some debt in the next budget year.

