Mayor looks to future at State of County address

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The future of Trousdale County was the focus of County Mayor Carroll Carman’s ‘State of the County’ address last week.

Carman spoke at the Chamber of Commerce’s monthly meeting at the Community Center before a good-sized crowd.

Recycling was the first topic the mayor addressed. State law currently requires counties to recycle 25 percent of its collected garbage. That requirement goes to 50 percent next year, according to the mayor.

“This is really going to stretch us,” he said. “We’re going to have to ask our community to recycle or we will not reach that mandate.”

Utilizing the IMPROVE Act to work on county roads was also a goal the mayor listed, saying he wanted every road in the county paved in four years. The increase in the state gas tax has added as much as 30 percent to the Highway Department’s revenue, Carman estimated.

“We only have six miles (of gravel roads),” Carman said. “In four years, there will be no gravel roads in Trousdale County.”

Broadband was also discussed, with the mayor praising Tri-County’s efforts to bring high-speed Internet to the county. The company plans to begin Phase 1 of its three-year project by March 1.

Carman cited continued growth in Trousdale County, noting a record 103 building permits that were issued last year and projections to top that number this year.

“I believe 2018 will be a very productive year in growth for our county,” he said.

Carman addressed the upcoming hotel feasibility study and defended the necessity, saying, “In the past 20 years, we’ve spent $0 on economic development and we’ve gotten what we paid for.”

Trousdale County is also seeking a State Industrial Access (SIA) grant to provide a new road and lower truck traffic through residential parts of Hartsville.

Carman also touched on the Streetscape grant received by the county a few years ago to redesign and remodel Main Street from the post office to River Street. That project was expected to begin in 2018, but the mayor said it now might be 2019 because of additional projects taken on by the Tennessee Department of Transportation with funding from the IMPROVE Act.

“They’ve got more money, so they’re working on the big projects and slow-walking the smaller projects,” he said. “I’m told it will likely be spring 2019.”

The budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year was also brought up, with Carman noting the tax rate had gone from $3.12 down to $2.93 over the past three years, with a 3-cent drop in the Urban Services rate last year.

Raising salaries for county employees, including the Sheriff’s Department, was something Carman said he hoped to see the County Commission address during budget hearings later this year.

“Our sheriff’s office is a training ground for Wilson County, Lebanon, Gallatin, Sumner County…” he said. “There’s a lot of upward pressure on salaries.”

The mayor also addressed highlights from 2017, saying it “was almost a watershed year” for the county.

Carman mentioned completed sidewalk projects along Andrews Avenue, saying he had continued to receive comments regarding sidewalks in Hartsville and hoped to continue such projects.

Work on the new Criminal Justice Center, a new industrial road in the PowerCom site, the grand opening of ARC Automotive and the building of a skate park were also among the accomplishments trumpeted by the mayor.

The finishing of a new sewer plant and adding water lines was another highlight Carman praised.

“In the last three years, we’ve spent nearly $13 million in the Water Department to improve things,” Carman said. “We have new lines on Kelley Lane, Taylortown Road, Highway 25, the PowerCom park…

“We did that with $8 million in grant money. We didn’t spend $13 million of our money.”

The mayor also addressed his political future, saying that the upcoming August election would be his last.

“I will be 70 at the end of a second term,” Carman said. “I will run for one more term if the people of Trousdale County elect me and that will be the end of it.”

