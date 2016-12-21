Morton’s Linx jewelry gaining attention

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Mark Morton, a native of Trousdale County, is making accolades across the country as a successful jewelry designer.

The talented artist has created his own line of earrings and sells his creations from coast to coast.

His start in the business began in his youth, right here in Hartsville!

In a recent interview, Mark related that he always had an artistic bent and in his childhood enjoyed making things, as well as drawing and painting.

He was quick to point out that his mother, Rosella Morton, in her dual roles as a parent and a teacher at the elementary school, was always encouraging his creativity and artistic ability.

He also recalled his elementary school art teacher, Lynn Oliver, as an influence – particularly her lessons on Japanese origami.

After graduating from Trousdale County High School Mark attended Tennessee Tech, getting a degree in fashion merchandising. That led to his employment in Nashville as a fashion stylist.

In that capacity, he helped shoppers complete a stylish look that best suited them. It was while doing this that he found it was sometimes difficult to find the right pair of earrings to finish the look customers were going for.

That problem in turn led to his starting his own line of jewelry: LINX.

Morton’s line of earrings is not like others for several reasons. One is that every piece of jewelry is one of a kind. No two sets of earrings are identical.

Another quality of his work is his choice of materials. Mark uses natural elements such as feathers, natural semi-precious stones and metals that are nickel-free – such as gold, silver, brass, copper and vermeil.

Another element he uses to great success is real Swarovski crystals.

Mark was quick to point out that the feathers he uses are 100 percent natural. He doesn’t dye or add colors and he doesn’t use feathers taken by hunters who kill the birds for their plumage. Instead, he only uses feathers that are naturally shed and collected by their owners or breeders.

Yet the major element that makes his work special is his own personal touch to every part of the creation process. He does all of his own design work and then personally crafts every pair of earrings. He also makes a few necklaces and bracelets.

Mark’s work is striking and beautiful, which causes his creations to dangle from the ears of some of the best-dressed and successful women in the country. Broadway stars, country music divas, and television actresses have become walking billboards for his LINX designs.

Going online to Mark’s website (linxbymarkmorton.com) will let you not only see his work, but also purchase.

In addition, Mark makes appearances at fashion shows, events and fairs across the nation. He also conducts small showings of his work in people’s homes; several of which he has conducted in Hartsville.

For the last several years Mark worked out of his home in Chicago, but he and his partner Paul Lebron have moved to Puerto Rico, where he continues to see beauty in natural materials and then turns them into wearable art!