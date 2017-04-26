Mud Volleyball Tournament scheduled for May 6

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Time to get dirty, Trousdale County!

It’s time once again for the annual Glenda Fisher Mud Volleyball Tournament, which will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Trousdale County High School.

This worthwhile event has raised over $30,000 for local scholarships over the past 12 years. The tournament was started in memory of Fisher, the longtime administrative assistant and bookkeeper at TCHS. Mrs. Fisher, known as Momma Fish or Momma G to many, passed away after a battle with bone cancer.

The tournament, started in her memory, raises money for scholarships that are awarded to deserving seniors every year to assist in furthering their education. These scholarships have been awarded to TCHS graduates who have attended four-year universities, two-year community colleges, Tennessee College of Applied Technology Hartsville and even mortuary school.

“During the time she was bookkeeper, her No. 1 priority was the students and what was best for them,” said Valerie Towns, Fisher’s daughter and a teacher at TCHS. “She believed that every student should continue with some type of education after high school. She always wanted ‘her kids’ at TCHS to succeed and this scholarship helps to honor that.”

This year’s tournament will feature some changes. There will be two classifications of players: one for those in grades 7-11 and one for grades 12-adults. There will also be prize money awarded to the winning teams.

The Hooterville Cheapshots and Mudd Ducks, who finished 1-2 at the 2016 tournament, have also issued a challenge to all comers to compete.

“Special thanks to Sandy Toney and Blankenship Bodyshop for their sponsorship,” said Hooterville player John Young. “Please form your team today and play in the 2017 Hartsville Glenda Fisher tournament on May 6 and compete against these two teams and many more!”

“Mud volleyball has something for everyone – whether a player, fan or someone looking for a great place to eat lunch,” Towns added. “Bring your lounge chair, sunscreen and children and enjoy a fun day in the sun. You also need to be prepared to get muddy!”

Towns also expressed her thanks to the Volunteer Fire Department, whose staff helps keep the courts muddy throughout the day.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, with play starting at 9 a.m. at TCHS. The entry fee is $100 per team. If you have any questions, please call Trousdale County High School at 615-374-2201.

