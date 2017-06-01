NCTC holds groundbreaking for broadband service

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

North Central Telephone Cooperative (NCTC) joined with county, state and federal officials on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony for its broadband plans for a portion of Trousdale County.

The ceremony was held on the Stanley Holder farm on Halltown Road. NCTC has leased a 50’ x 50’ area of property to build a facility to house its equipment for the area.

NCTC received an $800,000 grant in 2016 to build a fiber system that will cover approximately 8.4 miles in the northern end of Trousdale County – an area that is served by AT&T but currently has no Internet service of any kind.

“Thanks to this grant from RUS (Rural Utilities Service), the residents of this immediate area will have access to gig-capable broadband services at their home,” said Nancy White, Chief Executive Officer of NCTC. “Access to the fastest broadband speeds in the country provides limitless potential for education, for health care, for those who want to work at home.”

White said work would begin immediately and that service was expected to be available to area residents before the end of 2017, with the project scheduled for completion in early 2018. The 8.4-mile coverage area will cover an estimated 100 residences.

Also as part of this project, residents will have access to two years of free broadband service at a staffed community center to learn how to use the new service.

“This journey started about four years ago with the vision Mark Beeler, Mayor (Carroll) Carman and the county leaders had to bring broadband services to all of Trousdale County,” White said. “When the current service providers couldn’t help, we all worked hard to make this a reality.”

“Since being elected mayor, the No. 1 issue has been getting broadband,” Carman added. “I’m thankful that USDA and our legislature have opened the door.”

USDA Rural Development Acting State Director Harriet Cannon also addressed the audience.

“USDA Rural Development is excited to be a part of the progressive efforts of NCTC,” Cannon said. “The availability of broadband service is as necessary as electricity in today’s business environment.”

Others participating in the event included State Sen. Ferrell Haile, State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, USDA Area Director Joel Howard, USDA Program Director Keith Head, RUS General Field Representative Terry Kokinda, Assistant Administrator USDA Rural Utilities Service Kieth Adams, USDA Area Specialist Vance Hamilton and representatives from the offices of Sen. Lamar Alexander and Rep. Diane Black.

