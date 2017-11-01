NCTC welcomes USDA official as part of broadband tour

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

North Central Telephone Cooperative welcomed Anne Hazlett, who serves as Assistant to the Secretary USDA, Rural Development, to the area recently to see how NCTC is working to bring Internet service to rural customers.

Hazlett said she has a vision for what broadband can do for rural America and a better understanding of the needs of local residents after touring parts of southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

“I’ve been inspired by what I’ve seen,” Hazlett said.

Hazlett came to Kentucky and Tennessee hoping for “a conversation about telecommunications” and to hear about the needs of rural residents in the area. During the visit, NCTC CEO Nancy White hosted Hazlett at the Mt. Zion Community Center in Allen County, Ky., along with the site of a newly built fiber optic broadband network hub on Halltown Road in Hartsville and a tour of Macon County. Both facilities and the new fiber-optic broadband network in the surrounding area are made possible by grants and loans from the Rural Utility Service.

Hazlett said she appreciated the opportunity to hear from local officials and area residents.

“You cannot know what the true needs are in communities without getting out here,” she said.

White said the trip created opportunities for Hazlett to see those needs firsthand. “Policymakers in Washington are making decisions every day that affect rural Americans and no one is going to tell our stories for us,” White said. “We were very pleased for the opportunity to show Ms. Hazlett how a reliable broadband connection can help rural Tennesseans and Kentuckians. It is very encouraging to see someone so deeply committed to being a voice for rural America.”

Hazlett began her day speaking at the fall meeting of the Kentucky Telecom Association and the Tennessee Telecommunications Association. While there, she praised those in attendance for their leadership and innovation in serving rural Americans.

“You all know the challenges of serving these areas and you’ve met them head-on,” Hazlett told the crowd of rural telecommunications executives, employees and vendors. “These are simply critical services, not just for communities to survive, but to thrive.”

Before being named Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development in June, Hazlett worked on agriculture and rural issues for more than 15 years, including as Republican chief counsel for the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. She also served as Director of Agriculture for Indiana and the Chief of Staff to the Indiana lieutenant governor.