Neighborhood Health offers low-cost health options

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Tucked away just off the corner of Damascus and Main Street is Hartsville’s Neighborhood Health clinic.

The Hartsville clinic is part of Neighborhood Health, which operates 11 other locations in Davidson and Wilson counties. Neighborhood Health has been committed to improving health and wellbeing in local communities for over 40 years.

“Neighborhood Health sees patients regardless of insurance and income,” said Jennifer Wise, a nurse practitioner at the Hartsville clinic. “If they are uninsured, we put them on a sliding scale, with the lowest office visit being $25.

“We just want people to be taken care of.”

Among services available at the Hartsville site are lab testing, which is done at a lower cost, X-rays, referrals to specialists, preventive and urgent care, chronic care, physicals for children and adults and prescriptions.

Neighborhood Health also even help low-income patients obtain financial assistance at outside facilities, Wise said.

“Oftentimes, patients don’t have to pay anything to see the specialists they need,” she said.

The Hartsville clinic also offers immunizations for adults. Vaccinations are not currently offered to children, but Wise said Neighborhood Health is working to expand that.

A clinic in Lebanon offers dental care, including exams, X-rays, fillings, extractions and other needs.

“It also operates on a sliding scale,” Wise said.

Neighborhood Health supports what it calls a patient-centered medical home.

“We want to keep you healthy enough that you don’t have to go to the emergency room,” Wise said.

Counseling is also offered by Neighborhood Health, with behavioral health counselors available as needed. Counselors can work with those suffering from depression or anxiety, as well as with those dealing with drug abuse.

“They can see a patient here in Hartsville through a TeleHealth program,” Wise said. “The patient can come here, see the prescriber and get whatever help they need.”

The Hartsville Neighborhood Health clinic is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 615-374-2107 for more information.

Walk-ins are welcome as well as appointments. A 24-hour call line is also available to allow consultations with a health provider on holidays, evenings and weekends.

The clinic in Madison has extended hours until 10 p.m. and also offers Saturday hours, Wise said.

“I just want people to know they can come here, be taken care of and it won’t break the bank,” Wise said. “Many patients come through who have no idea we are here and didn’t know where to go.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.