Nursing student receives prestigious award

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Hartsville nursing student recently received a prestigious award from Vanderbilt University.

Megan Jones was honored with the Credo Award, which goes to a student who “made our patients the highest priority by communicating effectively with patients and their families and was committed to being a team player,” according to a release from the university.

Jones, who is currently a student at Cumberland University, was selected as part of a seven-week Vanderbilt internship program that coordinates with five other colleges, including Cumberland.

“This is a program that’s very, very competitive,” Jones said. “Only seven (students) from each school, one from each track, gets accepted.”

Jones, whose focus is on pediatric nursing, was chosen for the VESNIP (Vanderbilt Experience Student Nurse Internship Program) from Cumberland. She received the Credo Award from among 25 fellow pediatric students.

Students are nominated for the Credo Award by their preceptors (instructors), who make recommendations based on student performance.

Jones’ nominating form cited her work, with one noting, “I was so impressed with her professionalism, confidence and humility with patients and families. She demonstrated strong work ethic and a determination to learn.”

Another preceptor was quoted as saying, “It honestly felt as though I were working with a colleague!”

“In the pediatric track, the families mean as much as the patients themselves,” Jones said.

A 2006 graduate of Trousdale County High School, Jones lives in Hartsville with her husband. She is scheduled to graduate from Cumberland in May 2018 and serves with the Student Government Association while also participating in peer mentoring.

Jones also enjoys traveling and hiking with her husband, who works for Tri-County Electric.

“Without him and my family, I wouldn’t be able to do this,” Jones said. “I feel like I have learned more within this program than I could have with clinical experience.”

Jones said she has wanted to become a nurse for years, noting that her mother works in the health care field and her aunt is a nurse practitioner. Jones is particularly focused on women’s health and pediatrics.

“My future plan is to work with people in our community and bring awareness to women’s health,” Jones said. “I wish we had something here that we could take our children and women to instead of going out of town. It’s more effective that way.

“My motto is: You can treat a disease, and you may win or lose. But if you treat a person, you’ll always win no matter the outcome.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.