NWS issues weather statement for Trousdale County

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement on Friday morning for parts of Middle Tennessee, including Trousdale County.

Trousdale County Schools also dismissed at 9 a.m. because of snow falling across the area.

The NWS statement was as follows:

“PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHERN PORTIONS OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE TODAY… LIGHT SNOW WILL MOVE ACROSS AREAS ALONG AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE 40 THIS MORNING AND CONTINUE THROUGH THE EARLY AFTERNOON HOURS. AT THIS TIME, IT APPEARS THAT SNOWFALL ACCUMULATION AMOUNTS WILL RANGE FROM A DUSTING TO ONE INCH IN THESE AREAS. ADDITIONAL LIGHT SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT ACROSS THE FAR NORTHEASTERN COUNTIES OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE ALONG THE PLATEAU. WIDESPREAD TRAVEL PROBLEMS ARE NOT EXPECTED, HOWEVER SOME ROADS, ESPECIALLY SECONDARY ROADS, COULD BECOME SLIPPERY AND HAZARDOUS. EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING ON AREA ROADWAYS THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING AS TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO REMAIN BELOW FREEZING. STAY TUNED FOR FURTHER UPDATES AND ADVISORIES, SHOULD THEY BECOME NECESSARY.”