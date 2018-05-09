Oldham’s Market has new name, new owner

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Oldham’s Market has a new name and new ownership as of last week.

The market located at 711 McMurry Blvd. is now the Highway Food Mart after owner Chris Oldham decided to sell.

Oldham posted the following message to his longtime customers via Facebook:

“I would like to take this time to say THANKS to each and every one of you who came thru the doors of Oldham’s Market for the past 18 plus years. I have watched many of you come and go and many become young adults. I have met many great people and have made numerous great friends over the last 30 years as a small merchant serving Trousdale County, both with the Video Store and Oldham’s Market. I can say I’ve been truly blessed and very proud to help and serve each and every customer over the many years. It’s been very tough over the past few years to balance my health and the store but with each and every thought and prayer I’ve made it because of you – as a customer, a friend and family. I can now relax and sit back and enjoy life while I get my health back in control. I appreciate all my employees that I have had over the past 30 years. For all that you did for my business and I for the customers through the good and bad. And a special thanks from the bottom of my heart to Janet for all of her hard work and dedication from the day I opened the doors. I could not have made it without her. You are the backbone of Oldham’s Market. And I have been truly blessed by the customers that come from far and near and made it great for Oldham’s Market. Thank you customers for your part in making such a successful adventure. THANK YOU ALL.”

New store manager Nick Patel told The Vidette that while the name was changing, the same country-style cooking that made Oldham’s a hit locally would remain on the menu. Store hours are also remaining the same, from 4 a.m.-9 p.m.

