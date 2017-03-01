Op-Ed: IMPROVE Act is best road for Tennessee

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

I wish I could say I was surprised by the lack of action on, and lukewarm support for, Gov. Haslam’s IMPROVE Act so far, but I’d be lying.

In a recent MTSU poll of Tennesseans, 38 percent supported the plan, 28 percent opposed and 33 percent were unsure.

I get the fact that no one likes to pay more taxes. I don’t particularly care for opening my wallet a little wider. But in this case, the costs of not doing so will prove to be even more drastic.

The governor wants to raise the state’s gasoline tax by 7 cents per gallon (12 for diesel) and raise car registration fees by an average of $5, with said increase to put $278 million annually in new money for transportation projects in Tennessee.

It’s not like the increase isn’t needed. The gas tax hasn’t been raised since 1989, and thanks to inflation and more fuel-efficient vehicles, that money coming in today barely does half of what it did 30 years ago.

I used to drive to Nashville five days a week for work, and there are plenty in Trousdale County who commute a decent ways to their jobs. I’ve dealt with the traffic and also seen it get worse. I see the potholes that need fixing, the roads that could use repaving, and also the need for additional lanes of traffic.

And the IMPROVE Act includes a half-percent cut in the sales tax rate on groceries, making the plan a revenue-neutral one for most people in Tennessee. So in theory, at least, I shouldn’t be paying more overall. Personally, I go to the grocery store more often than the gas station. I might actually come out ahead!

Our state representative, Terri Lynn Weaver, chairs the House Transportation Subcommittee, where the governor’s plan is first receiving hearings. But instead of taking the lead on the IMPROVE Act, she’s waffled on whether she will support the plan.

In her last ‘Coffee & Conversations’ in Hartsville, Rep. Weaver instead talked up the Hawk Plan, an alternative that has garnered some support. The plan by State Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, would instead take a small portion of the sales tax and designate that for transportation.

On paper, I admit, it sounds good – getting the needed funds without raising taxes. But when the governor was in Carthage last month to promote his plan, he made a valid point when I asked him about it. By moving that money from the general fund, you have to come up with an equivalent amount in budget cuts elsewhere. Where will those cuts come from? Education? Bad idea. TennCare? Worse idea. State parks? Bad idea #2.

Technically, we wouldn’t have to make cuts this year because the state has a near $1 billion surplus. But what happens when that surplus isn’t there – because it won’t be? And what is to stop the General Assembly from simply raiding the transportation fund, as has occurred in previous years? We could simply find ourselves having the same conversation, just a little further down the road.

And why is Weaver’s committee wasting time listening to so-called economist Art Laffer on this issue? I say so-called, because this genius’ ideas of “supply-side economics” exploded the national debt in the 1980s and again in the 2000s. Let’s cut taxes and get more money – apparently he never learned basic math.

Granted, Laffer in his testimony to Weaver’s committee did support raising the gas tax, but also called for cutting the business tax to compensate. Raise individual taxes and cut business taxes; please, remind me again why our elected leaders are listening to this guy?

Raising the gas tax won’t be a popular move, but in this case it would be the right move for our state. Our elected representatives need to focus more on doing what’s right instead of what’s popular. Getting re-elected should not be the goal; it should be getting the job done.

I wholly support Gov. Haslam’s IMPROVE Act, and urge readers of The Vidette to contact our elected officials and do so as well.

Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.