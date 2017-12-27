Op-Ed: Little Hartsville experiencing some growing pains

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Our little town of Hartsville is growing, as is Trousdale County. Unfortunately, the growing pains are becoming a little difficult in two key areas.

First, traffic. What is typically considered to be a big-city problem has become an issue here, specifically along Highway 25 from the high school to the first traffic light.

In the mornings and early afternoons, the line of cars can back up past the high school. I had the misfortune a couple of weeks ago to hit that area at the wrong time (why I didn’t think to take Old Highway 25 into town still escapes me) and got caught in front of the Co-op. Fifteen minutes later, I was through the intersection – I could have walked that in considerably less than 15 minutes! I can only imagine how long it takes folks who hit traffic further up the road.

I’ve heard folks blame the location of the high school and the arrival of the prison for the increase in traffic. I don’t know about the high school. As the parent of a recent graduate, getting in and out isn’t that bad if you know what you’re doing. The parking lot clears out in the afternoon by 3:05, in my experience. Traffic starts to back up then, but I would say just as big a factor is the number of people who work outside Trousdale County who are returning home around that time. That can’t be helped; it’s just a fact of life we deal with.

The question is: how do we fix it?

The intersection needs a turning lane, first and foremost. Unfortunately as a state highway, doing so would require a TDOT study, engineering work as well as construction, which would make matters worse for a good while.

A bypass running near the creek and coming out on Broadway has also been suggested by some. One problem: the creek makes that whole area a flood plain. Building a road through there just is not feasible.

One quick fix that would help: ban ALL left turns onto Halltown Road. People can drive a short way down to Andrews Avenue, turn left at the second light and then take Rogers Street over to Halltown.

Preventing people from sitting at that intersection while waiting to turn would go a long way toward fixing the problem. I urge our Highway Commission to take a look at the idea.

The other problem we are having is in the sheriff’s office. It’s no secret that a number of officers have left the department in recent weeks and months to take higher paying jobs elsewhere.

I certainly don’t blame them for doing so; in that position I would probably find myself doing the same thing.

A number of people have begun to call for increased pay for deputies to try to keep the good ones we have and make Trousdale County a more attractive destination for potential law enforcement officers.

It’s a good idea, but caution needs to be taken. Trousdale County does not have the sales tax base of a Gallatin or Lebanon – we simply cannot match the resources of larger communities and so have to be watchful. Matching such amounts would almost certainly require a property tax increase – which would go over well with the voters in an election year, I’m sure.

Additionally, our officers make decent money now. At a meeting of the county’s Law Enforcement Committee in October, those in attendance (including myself) were provided with a sheet listing each employee of the Sheriff’s Department and their salaries for the 2017-18 fiscal year. These numbers are a matter of public record and should be available to any citizen who asks.

While I won’t name individual deputies, let me just say that starting pay was listed as $16.06 per hour for deputies ($35,910.16 annually) and reached $19.93 per hour ($44,563.48 annually). Courtroom officers, jailers and dispatchers make less than those numbers, in general.

Trousdale County needs to take a hard look at its own pay scale as compared to nearby communities. The Vidette has started that process as well, and hopes to be able to report as such in the near future. Once a basis for comparison is available, a serious discussion can begin on how to address deputy pay locally.

These brave men and women who protect us do deserve more money; let me be clear on that point. I do expect the County Commission to address the matter at budget time in May and June of next year, and I also expect that John Q. Citizen will be playing closer attention to this year’s budget discussions. We just need to be careful in helping these folks out without dipping too much into the taxpayers’ pockets.

Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.