Op-Ed: No room in society for hate, whatever the source

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Race relations in the United States look to be hitting a low that hasn’t been seen since the days of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 60s.

Granted, I was not around during that time period, but I find myself having a difficult time imagining that it could have been much worse than today.

The recent incident in Charlottesville and the aftermath leave me concerned about the future of our country. It seems to be splitting into two along racial/political lines.

Blaming “both sides” as President Trump did in his comments after Charlottesville does nothing to defuse what I believe is a ticking time bomb in this country. And when/if it explodes, we will have even bigger problems.

“Both sides” did not drive a car into a crowd of innocent protestors. “Both sides” do not celebrate the death of those they might disagree with.

It’s no secret that my personal politics tend to run pretty left, but I am glad at least some on the right are willing to speak up and against the “white supremacy” crowd even if the president is not.

Is Donald Trump a racist? I have no idea. Only he knows what is in his heart. But the president of the United States is the president of all Americans, not just those who elected him.

A president is supposed to be able to lead the country in times of crisis. Great ones like Washington or FDR did that with remarkable ability. Others couldn’t handle the responsibility and are a historical embarrassment. I’m afraid that Mr. Trump seems to be headed in that direction. He just does not seem to be up to the job.

White supremacists and neo-Nazi types need to be put down, period. There are men still alive who 70 years ago fought to rid the world of these types of ideas. While I can’t speak for those patriots, it would depress the hell out of me to see what I had fought against making a comeback.

It is just as upsetting to see neo-Nazi types co-opting Southern culture and heritage in an effort to influence people toward their point of view. Southern culture is not a bad thing by any means. Having been born and raised in the South, there is much to admire about it. Kindness, helpfulness to others, good manners, the food, the pride in our history – these are just a few of the things to admire about Southern culture.

But it’s not just the hate from the right that is concerning. There is hate from the left as well that needs addressing.

The rising controversy over Confederate memorials is one that frankly mystifies me. Why do some people feel the need to tear down monuments that in some instances have stood for decades and that do no one any harm? So you don’t like a statue of Robert E. Lee? Don’t look at it.

The history of our nation hasn’t always been a pretty one. Instead of denying that history, use it as a teaching lesson to future generations. It is wrong to look at and judge the past through modern vision. I see nothing dishonorable in recognizing brave men who fought for what they considered right at the time, even if 150 years later history has judged their actions wrong.

Many of these men were fighting not for slavery per se, but for their homes and their liberty. All of America’s wars have been about defending our way of life. That war ws no different.

According to research done by my now-deceased great-aunt, my great-great-great-grandfather served in a Confederate militia regiment as both a doctor and a chaplain. Recognition and pride in the service of such a man is entirely appropriate, even if the cause was questionable.

Men are flawed beings. Acknowledging those flaws does not make us weak. It is said, “Those who do not learn from the past are condemned to repeat it.” From what I see today, it’s hard to argue with that.

Hate must NOT be tolerated in a free society, no matter what that hate is directed toward. We are all Americans, whether white, black, brown, yellow, green, polka-dot, whatever.

I’m going to quote a post from a high school classmate of mine I recently saw on Facebook: “There is nothing political about hate. If you cannot directly condemn hate and prejudice and those that perpetrate it, then you need to do some soul searching. If you are a Christian, and you are unable to critique the missteps of your leaders, then I question your faith.”

Couldn’t have said it better myself.

Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.