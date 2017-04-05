Op-Ed: Saying thank you to TCHS

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

I’ve written previously about how special a place Trousdale County is in which to live.

But the events of last week have reminded me that the people in our community are really what make Hartsville and Trousdale County feel like home.

Last Wednesday, my son, Jay, was stricken with a medical emergency and was hospitalized for a few days. He’s home now and is doing well, by the way!

Jay is autistic, and when we moved here 10 years ago, I admit I wondered how his classmates at school would accept him.

As it turned out, I needn’t have been concerned at all. His fellow students have been wonderful to him through the years. He has made numerous friends, has twice been voted “Favorite Boy” by his classmates and this year, as a senior at Trousdale County High School, received the “Friendliest” superlative as voted by fellow seniors.

In fact, it’s rare that I show up anywhere in Hartsville – be it grocery store, gas station, school or restaurant – that someone doesn’t ask how Jay is doing. I have joked with family that I’m not sure whether I’m better known as the newspaper guy or Jay’s dad!

On Thursday afternoon, Jay’s favorite teacher from TCHS showed up to visit him, and brought a banner that had been posted at the school that day. I quickly gave up trying to count the number of students, teachers and staff who signed the banner wishing Jay a speedy recovery – there were so many!

My family and I are extremely touched by the caring and love shown by everyone at Trousdale County High School. I was even moved to a tear at the sight of the banner hanging on the wall of his hospital room – which for me is saying something.

I intend to have the banner framed and hung in my home as a permanent reminder of how this community rallies around its own and of the wonderful hearts of the people of Trousdale County, which truly is the heart of Tennessee.

Complaints about the youngest generation are a common sight, especially in today’s society. But from what we have seen and experienced, Trousdale County’s young people have a bright future and will make this town, and eventually this world, a better place.

Words can’t truly express the gratitude and emotions I am still feeling as I type this. But from the bottom of my heart, to everyone at Trousdale County High School and in the community as well, I say: THANK YOU!

Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.