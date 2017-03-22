Op-Ed: Trump’s budget plan will hurt Trousdale County

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Donald Trump submitted his first budget proposal as president last week, but for someone noted for “The Art of the Deal,” his plan looks more like a deal-breaker.

Trump’s budget beefs up defense spending by $54 billion, while offsetting that number with an equal amount of cuts to various programs, several of which have direct impact on Tennessee and even Trousdale County.

Perhaps the area that would have the most impact locally would be Trump’s plan to eliminate the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which is run through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The CDBG program has been around since the 1970s, and according to my conversations with the mayor’s office, Hartsville city government (and later county government after the vote to go metro) has been receiving these grants on almost a yearly basis for most of that time.

This money has had great impact on Trousdale County. For years, CDBG money has funded expansion of, or upgrades to, water lines at a local level. According to CNBC.com, around 1,200 cities and counties across America utilize these grants for a variety of uses.

Another item on the ‘cut list’ is the Water and Wastewater loan and grant program. Perhaps you’ve driven down 141 and seen the new sewer plant that is nearing completion? A good bit of the funding for that project came via this program, which allowed Trousdale County’s Water Department to borrow the money.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has also been targeted for deletion. This program, administered locally by Mid-Cumberland Action, helps seniors and the poor pay heating and power bills.

Even Meals on Wheels wasn’t spared in Trump’s budget. Granted, federal money is just a part of the organization’s funding, so that cut doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the program entirely. But how in God’s name can this man support cutting off money to provide a hot meal to people who might get just that one hot meal a day?

Those might be the cuts that would most directly affect Trousdale County, but there are others that affect Tennessee.

The Army Corps of Engineers faces a $1 billion cut, or just over 16 percent of its budget, under Trump’s plan. The Corps maintains and operates a number of locks, campgrounds and dams in Tennessee, several of which I imagine a number of Trousdale County folks use.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park would see budget cuts under Trump’s plan, too. I doubt cutting funds to Tennessee’s biggest tourist attraction is really in our state’s best interest.

There are also a number of cuts to science, environmental and educational programs in Trump’s budget? Does our president really want a dumber citizenry that breathes dirty air and drinks unclean water? I would like to think not, but as the saying goes, ‘Actions speak louder than words.’

To their credit, both of our U.S. Senators, Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, have said in statements that Congress will ultimately make the decision on a budget. Therefore, I hope many of these proposed cuts will actually become reality. But to my mind, it does not bode well for the next four years that Mr. Trump seems to have little trouble making ‘deals’ that hurt the little guy in Tennessee, quite a few of whom voted for him.

If you believe in not cutting programs that bring tax dollars directly to Trousdale County and directly impact lives here, then I strongly urge you to contact Sens. Alexander and Corker, as well as Rep. Diane Black, who by the way, happens to chair the House Budget Committee.

I would like to think this isn’t what Trousdale County voters had in mind by ‘Make America Great Again.’

Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.