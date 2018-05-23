Op-Ed: Whether good or bad, being editor is about reporting the facts

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

“If it bleeds, it leads.”

It’s an old journalist’s saying, meaning that bad news is more likely to grab the attention of the desired audience.

In over 20 years of working as a journalist, I have learned that saying by heart. Unfortunately, it is also deadly accurate.

Bad news does happen in our world; it’s just a matter of fact. And that bad news comes in all forms: traffic accidents that result in fatalities, your taxes get raised, there’s a tornado or a hurricane, a home burns down, crime takes place, people make a poor decision that impacts their life. Those are just a few of the possibilities.

Weighing my ethical responsibilities as a journalist vs. my moral responsibilities as a human being is a difficult task at times.

From a personal standpoint, I don’t enjoy writing the bad news when it happens. I have the same emotions and sympathies as any other person, and seeing a person struggling with whatever has put them in a bad situation is never a pleasant experience.

I would much rather report the good news only, but we don’t live in that world where everything is perfect at all times. Believe me, I wish we did. It would make life considerably less stressful for all concerned.

It’s the kind of struggle I imagine many in the journalistic field deal with on a regular basis.

On the other hand if an event is of sufficient importance, you, the reader, deserve to be informed. What goes on in the local community, for good or for ill, affects our daily lives in more ways than I can imagine. That’s why it’s called society – we all impact each other in everything we do.

Keeping that perspective isn’t always easy. There are people I have dealt with in 20-plus years who are the salt of the earth and a force for good in this world. There are people I have dealt with in 20-plus years who, personally, I would have no earthly use for.

But my role is to be fair to everyone. Whether I like a person or not, I owe it to them and to my audience to treat them exactly the way I would want to be treated.

Sometimes that means reporting the good facts. Sometimes that means reporting the bad facts. Those are just the facts of life.

Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.