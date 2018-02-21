Photos sought of Trousdale’s Vietnam War casualties

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A woman who lives in Hawaii is searching for photos of two Trousdale County men who died while serving in the Vietnam War.

Janna Hoehn, who has lived in Maui for 28 years, volunteers with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. The group is working to collect a photo for each of the over 58,000 names on the famed Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., a project called ‘Faces Never Forgotten.’

All photos will eventually be submitted to a “Wall of Faces” online memorial with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website at vvmf.org, as well as in a planned Education Center that will be adjacent to the Washington memorial.

The two Trousdale County men listed by Hoehn are Howell W. Burns (1951-1971) and James R. Worley (1946-1968).

According to county historian John Oliver, Worley was known locally as Ronnie Martin. The Little League baseball field is named in his memory, while the bridge across Little Goose Creek on Broadway is named for Burns.

Hoehn described in an email to The Vidette how she became involved with the project.

“…Eight years ago my husband and I made our first trip to Washington. Because Vietnam was the war that was going on while I was in high school, the first memorial on my list was the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. Even though I never knew anyone killed in Vietnam, I wanted a rubbing of one of the names. I approached the Wall and chose a name – Gregory John Crossman.”

It took months of research, but Hoehn was able to find a college photo of her subject. Two years after that, she saw a television story about the ‘Faces Never Forgotten’ project.

Hoehn sent the photo she had found to Jan Scruggs, the founder of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. In response, Hoehn was asked about finding photos of 42 soldiers from Hawaii’s Maui County who died in Vietnam.

“I replied that it would be an honor,” Hoehn said via email. “I have always hoped I could to do something for the Vietnam Veterans as the way they were treated when they returned was disgraceful. Here was my chance.”

With the help of media coverage and the families of the fallen soldiers, Hoehn was able to find photos of those 42 men within six months. She then decided to research five soldiers from her hometown of Hemet, Calif.

Since beginning work with VVMF in 2011, Hoehn has helped collect photos of over 6,000 fallen soldiers from across the country. According to her, over 500 newspapers have run the story, including in Hawaii, California, North Carolina, Alaska, Texas, Missouri, Louisiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

“Putting a face with a name changes the whole dynamic of the Wall,” Hoehn said. “It keeps our fallen heroes’ memories alive and will honor them. Our heroes’ stories and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Hoehn would like to hear from anyone who might have a photo of Burns or Worley. She can be reached by email at neverforgotten2014@gmail.com. Information about the planned Education Center in Washington is also available online at vvmf.org/thewall. Congress has approved plans for the Center, which will be funded through private donations.

“If anyone is related, a friend or a classmate to any of the young men on the list, I would very much appreciate hearing from you. Even if you don’t have a photo but know which school any of these young men attended, it would be so helpful,” Hoehn said.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.