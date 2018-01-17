Planning Commission OKs residential construction plans

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The building boom is continuing in Trousdale County, as evidenced by last Monday’s meeting of the Planning Commission.

The Commission gave approval in some form to four lots for development for homes and apartments, totaling an estimated 102 residences once all are completed.

Approval for a final subdivision plat was granted to the owners of the former site of Knight’s Greenhouse on Highway 231. A multi-residential development planned for a 10-acre lot east of the Hartsville Housing Authority and behind Anthony Funeral Home also received a site plan approval.

Developers told the Commission that the property was planned to consist of quadriplexes, with construction beginning in perhaps as little as two months.

Two preliminary subdivision plats also received approval but will have to come back for final approval. One on Melrose Drive will consist of 35 lots on roughly 10.75 acres and will be a planned subdivision, while the other, consisting of 28 residential and two commercial lots, will be on roughly 16 acres on McMurry Blvd. East adjacent to First Baptist Church.

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Local Government Services Committee, County Mayor Carroll Carman and Building Inspector Dwight Jewell reported on the increase in building permits in Trousdale County in recent years.

According to a chart prepared by Jewell, his office issued 99 permits in 2017. Jewell noted that four more permits were issued after the report was compiled but before the end of the year, raising the total to 103.

By comparison, 65 building permits were issued in 2016, 72 in 2015 and 50 in 2014.

“From the time I started tracking this in 2011, it’s right at 400 homes. A fourth of the growth has been in this past year,” Jewell said. “From what I see on the forefront, we’ll exceed that in 2018.”

Carman said if 100 new homes were estimated at $150,000 each, that would expand the county’s tax base by as much as $150,000.

“We are growing,” Carman said. “The future of our county looks bright.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.