Prison officials meet with community leaders

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

CoreCivic welcomed members of the community to its Trousdale Turner Correctional Center last Tuesday for an informational luncheon at the prison.

The prison, which has seen its share of negative publicity since opening in 2016, held a quarterly meeting for its Community Relations Committee, consisting of local government and business officials. (EDITOR’S NOTE: The author is a member of said committee.)

“We want to tell about the great things the men and women that are serving at this facility, what they’re accomplishing and providing to the community,” said warden Russell Washburn, who took over at TTCC in June.

“More importantly, we want to hear from you as community partners; things we can do to support the county or community as a whole.”

Washburn talked about his background, including a 21-year career in corrections at sites in Florida, Georgia, Montana and Oklahoma, and also introduced various staff members.

The new warden also wants to emphasize efforts to reach out to local youth, both about potential future careers at Trousdale Turner and via partnerships with local programs and organizations.

“We want to be very engaged with the community,” Washburn said.

The need to fill jobs was also high on Washburn’s list of items to discuss. While noting that corrections officers are the biggest need at TTCC, he also noted potential career opportunities in education, case managers, counseling and other areas.

Washburn also noted the need for local housing for those who work at the prison and asked that members of the community contact his office with information on local housing, whether rental or otherwise.

Assistant warden Yolanda Pittman emphasized the programs available to TTCC inmates to prepare them for life after prison.

“We have a very diverse program department, with 18 academic teachers and six vocational,” she said.

According to Pittman, 19 inmates have received NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research) certification this year, with 28 earning such certification since the facility opened. Additionally, TTCC hopes to have over 40 inmates receive their high school equivalency degrees by year’s end, she said.

Pittman also noted participation in job fairs designed to find opportunities for inmates who are close to their release dates, and drug treatment programs offered at the facility.

Washburn took questions from the audience, mostly dealing with jobs and community involvement. He touched slightly on some of the recent media coverage, including WSMV’s series dealing with alleged problems at TTCC.

“There are more better days in any jail than those when unfortunate things occur,” he said. “It would be naïve for us to think that we’re going to take 2,500 people and never have any issues. Our goal is to lessen those opportunities… for future incidents.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.