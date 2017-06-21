Property tax discount on the chopping block

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Paying property taxes early in Trousdale County likely won’t save homeowners any money this year, after members of the Budget & Finance Committee voted to remove a discounted rate last week.

Committee members met on June 12 for a second round of hearings on the county’s proposed budget for 2017-18 after having rejected an initial proposal on June 1 after three days of hearings.

Eliminating the discount for early payment of property tax will require a vote of the entire County Commission during Monday’s upcoming meeting. Commissioners reinstated the discount in 2015, giving a 2 percent break for payment in October and a 1 percent discount for payment in November.

Eliminating the discount is expected to add around $60,000 to the expected property tax collections.

“We’ve looked at this pretty carefully, and it’s something I’m comfortable we can go through this,” Carman told the committee. “It might be something we look at again next year.”

Not all commissioners were enthused with the idea. During the committee’s regular meeting on June 19, Jerry Ford argued passionately for either a 2-cent cut in the tax rate or keeping the early pay discount.

A 2-cent reduction would decrease tax revenues by approximately $37,500.

“This has torn me apart,” Ford said. “We’ve forgotten the constituents that put us in here. This is wrong… If we can’t afford that, we’re broke anyway.”

Ford’s motion to incorporate a 2-cent tax cut failed in committee on a 4-3 vote.

The motion led to lengthy and sometimes heated discussion among committee members.

“I’m not sure it does us any good to cut taxes one year and raise them up again the next year,” said commissioner John Oliver. “You’re sending a mixed message if you’re giving a tax cut and also taking away their discount for paying early.”

“I appreciate the concern for the tax rate… but there’s no suggestion of offsetting expenditures,” added commissioner Jim Falco.

Under the revised budget, the county tax rate will remain at $2.93 for 2017-18, with the Urban Services District tax rate dropping to $1.08, a 3-cent reduction. The revised budget includes a deficit of approximately $378,000 that will be covered by the county’s fund balance, which according to estimates printed last week in The Vidette was projected to be just under $2.8 million as of June 30.

“We are giving the taxpayers a break by agreeing to take the deficit out of our fund balance for their behalf,” said committee chairman Mark Beeler, who cast the tiebreaking vote to reject the 2-cent cut.

Budget hearing

At the June 12 hearing, committee members initially rejected Carman’s revised budget before later reversing themselves and approving the spending plan.

“I think that the revenues don’t equal expenses, and when you do that you’re going to run out of fund balance,” said commissioner Bubba Gregory after the initial vote to reject the amended budget.

“We need to at least shoot for a balanced budget,” added commissioner Wayne Brown.

The biggest change in the revised budget involved limiting planned raises for county employees to an average of 3 percent, which Carman estimated saved around $64,000 across the board.

After the budget was initially rejected, the committee instead approved the idea of paying a 3 percent bonus to employees in two segments – December 2017 and March 2018 – instead of as a reoccurring raise. Employees must be full time and have at least six months on the job in order to receive the bonuses.

“I just feel like that much raise, two years in a row, is not healthy,” Ford said during the June 12 discussion.

In addition to changing raises to bonuses, commissioners gave their approval to establishing a minimum wage of $10 per hour for full-time county employees. Few are currently under that threshold, as the move is expected to cost the county $8,600 and the school system $6,500.

Other changes included the elimination of an additional compactor at the Convenience Center, reducing a planned increase in funding for the Ambulance Service, reducing insurance costs for EMS employees who have other jobs and coverage, reducing a request by the schools for money for non-certified raises and adding $40,000 in anticipated franchise fees.

“It’s probably better for 2018-19, so that saved us 2 cents (on the property tax rate) in Solid Waste,” Carman said with regards to the compactor.

Another boost came from the property assessor’s office, which determined that a penny on the property tax rate would bring in $18,716 – a $126 increase from preliminary estimates. That increase added just over $36,000 to projected tax collections.

A new tanker for the Fire Department remained in the budget as a capital outlay note, but could be converted to being paid for outright.

While the mayor’s revised budget has a deficit, it was noted that the current year’s revenue is expected to be around $900,000 more than was originally budgeted.

“There should be more monies to circulate throughout the year, thanks to conservative estimates on the revenue side,” Beeler said. “We’re poised to be stronger than the budget that’s put together.”

“We believe it’s going to be a stronger year than last year,” Carman agreed. “We’re not compromising the fund balance.”

The County Commission is expected to vote on the budget at a first reading at its regular June 26 meeting, then again on second and third readings at a called meeting on June 27.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.