Proposed gun range on 231N stirs debate

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A group of residents are working to make their case against a proposed gun range in the north end of Trousdale County.

The Gallatin Gun Club, a private organization with around 1,500 members, has a real estate contract to purchase 135 acres of farmland on Highway 231 North, just over three miles north of the intersection with Highway 25.

Mark Swaffer, who owns property near the proposed site, has launched an online petition opposing the planned move. As of Tuesday morning, there were 46 signatures to the petition.

“We have several concerns about building this gun range in what we consider a residential neighborhood,” Swaffer said. (EDITOR’S NOTE: The property is zoned as agricultural, according to county records). “The primary concern we have is noise. Second, how will it affect property values? Safety is a concern, and so is environmental. We think it will hurt our community.”

Traffic was also on Swaffer’s list, as Highway 231 “is a very busy highway,” Swaffer said. “With 1,500 members, what’s the plan?”

“For us, it’s not about opposing guns. We’re gun owners,” added Rick Davis, whose property borders the proposed range. “It’s about a shooting range being so close to our home. I don’t want to hear gun noise all day long, and I don’t want my property value to go down.”

“We want to understand more from the county and from the Gun Club, as to how are they going to be a good neighbor.”

According to the Club newsletter on its website, gallatingun.com, the property is being purchased for $400,000.

For over 50 years, the Club has leased property in Gallatin from the Tennessee Valley Authority, but that lease is scheduled to be terminated as of Feb. 13.

Davis noted the termination of the TVA lease as another concern. According to the Club’s October newsletter, TVA cited its growth, safety concerns and the threat of terrorism behind its reason to cancel the lease.

“What (is the Club) doing about these kind of concerns?” Davis asked.

The Gallatin Gun Club’s proposed plan allows for ranges for rifles, pistols and shotguns on the 135-acre property. According to Club rules posted online, the Club is open only to members, immediate family and guests and operates during daylight hours. Eye and ear protection is required, and no targets are allowed at over 300 yards distance.

Officials with the Gallatin Gun Club did not respond to requests from The Vidette for comment regarding the proposed gun range.

A site plan is to be submitted to the Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission for its approval at its next meeting, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.

Dwight Jewell, the building inspector for Trousdale County, emphasized that Monday’s meeting was merely for a preliminary review of the site plan and not for approval of the range itself.

Approving use of the site for a gun range requires public notices that would run in The Vidette, notification of neighboring property owners and a public hearing before the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Jewell told The Vidette that bringing the matter before the BZA would not occur until February at the soonest.

“We feel we have a very short window,” Swaffer said. “We have found that no one knows about this… We want to get the word out.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.