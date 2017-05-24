Public meeting offers info on Main Street plan

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County residents got a sneak peek at the future of downtown Hartsville during Monday’s public meeting on the upcoming Main Street project.

The project, which is expected to run along Main Street from Littleton Street to River Street, is designed to reinvigorate downtown and provide a more aesthetically pleasing view to the area.

Funding for the project is via a Streetscape grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation of $700,000, with an additional match of $140,000 from Trousdale County that has previously been approved by commissioners.

A remodeling of Main Street is the focus of the plan, with expanded sidewalks on both sides of the street, crosswalks and greenery as part of sketches that were available for viewing Monday.

The Main Street sidewalks will be expanded by three feet, according to the schematics, with both lanes of traffic on Main Street shrinking to 11.5 feet. Concerns about tractor-trailer traffic along River and Main Streets was brought up, but few answers were available.

According to Kimely-Horn officials, there will also be expanded parking opportunities as part of the project. The sketch of Main Street showed parallel parking on both sides of Main Street, with diagonal parking on both sides of Court Street. Repainting existing parking lots on Foxall Street and by the gazebo on Main Street to clarify parking spots is also part of the plan.

Work on parking spots will also be done along Foxall Street, River Street as far as the rear of the courthouse and behind the buildings on the north side of Main Street.

The possibilities of the project have been compared to those of Gallatin, which received a similar TDOT grant to redesign its downtown square.

The county also received a $175,000 grant from TDOT last year for a study of transportation needs along Highway 141 through downtown Hartsville. That grant is designed to help develop plans for future transportation systems, land use and growth management.

Kimley-Horn officials said there is still around a year’s worth of engineering and environmental work to be done before construction can begin, hopefully in summer 2018. Once construction begins, estimates are that it could be completed in 3-6 months.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.