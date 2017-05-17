Public meeting planned for Main Street project

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The community is invited to attend an Open House meeting to discuss the upcoming Main Street project and Downtown Hartsville Transportation Study.

The Open House will be held on Monday, May 22 from 4-6 p.m. at the Hartsville Community Center (old Co-op building) on Main Street. Design consultant firm Kimley-Horn will host the discussions.

“Anyone interested can offer input, and it may be valuable input,” said County Mayor Carroll Carman. “They are there to answer questions for the community.”

In 2016, Trousdale County was awarded a Streetscape grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation for improvements along Main Street. The grant covers $840,000, which includes a match of $140,000 from the county, which was approved last year by commissioners.

The Streetscape project will involve remodeling and improving Main Street from the post office to the intersection at River Street. Improved sidewalks, revamped parking, crosswalks and greenery are all intended to be part of the project. A start date for the project has not yet been determined.

“This grant gives communities in need of infrastructure improvements a chance to enhance the pedestrian and vehicular functionality and aesthetic,” said Nate Sweitzer, a landscape architect analyst with Kimley-Horn. “In Hartsville’s case, this grant gives them an opportunity to improve the downtown infrastructure to help strengthen the local economy and create a safer environment. For Hartsville, this includes sidewalks, on-street parking, travel lanes, curbs, landscaping, etc.”

Sweitzer compared the possibilities to that of Gallatin, which received a similar grant a few years ago to redesign its downtown square.

The county also received a $175,000 grant from TDOT last year for a study of transportation needs along Highway 141 through downtown Hartsville. That grant is designed to help develop plans for future transportation systems, land use and growth management.

Recommendations related to both projects will be up for discussion during an open forum. For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.