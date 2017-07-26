Razors Barbershop closing its doors

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Justin Hallum has announced the closing of Razors Barbershop, which he opened on McMurry Blvd. in 2015.

Saturday, July 29 will be the final day of business at Razors.

Hallum cited a desire to be closer to his family in Lebanon, where he lives.

“I’m just going back to Lebanon; it’s where my family’s at,” Hallum said. “I’ve had a good run here, but it’s time for me to go back home.”

Hallum will be working at Watson’s Barbershop, located at 102 Hartmann Drive in Lebanon.

“It’ll be easier for me. I’ll still have the same number; still do appointments. I’ll just be in Lebanon,” he said.

Hallum expressed his appreciation to the people of Hartsville who made his business a successful one.

Hallum was unsure whether Zach Dirkson, who joined him after Razors opened, would remain in Hartsville or move elsewhere as well. Attempts by The Vidette to reach Dirkson were unsuccessful.

