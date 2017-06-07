Do Re Mi Academy carries on gospel tradition

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Tucked away in a small section of Trousdale County, the Do Re Mi Gospel Music Academy is working to preserve the rich history of shape-note gospel music and pass that tradition on to a new generation.

The academy will be hosting its annual summer camp from June 9-17 with eight days and nights of gospel music, including a benefit singing for Haley’s Hearts Foundation on Saturday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Trousdale County High School auditorium.

Shape-note music is designed to make congregational and community signing easier, and dates back over two centuries in the United States. Today, Southern Baptist and Church of Christ congregations still commonly use shape-note songbooks in their worship services.

The Academy started as an offbranch of a group called the Cumberland Valley School of Gospel Music. After leaving Cumberland University, local members of the group started looking for a replacement site.

“We had an opportunity… We came up with Do Re Mi as our name because we teach the ‘Do Re Mi’ method,” said Barry Witcher, who serves as a director for the academy. “If you can learn that, you can learn to sing most anything.”

Witcher, who has real estate experience, helped locate the site for the school, now located on Cedar Bluff Road near the Cumberland River. The school, which is 16 years old, opened its Hartsville location in 2010.

“We are proponents of congregational singing. It has suffered in our churches over the past years,” Witcher said. “We’re trying our best to build that back up.”

Witcher recalled a past tradition of gospel singing in Trousdale County, including Tommy Merryman, who taught a number of students, and the Four County singings, which rotated between Trousdale, Macon, Smith and Sumner.

“It was the thing back up until World War II,” Witcher said. “They would have the singing at the courthouse and cars would be parked everywhere.”

Do Re Mi began its benefit concert two years ago, and chooses a local charity to receive the proceeds.

This year, the academy’s directors chose Haley’s Hearts, which raises funds for children suffering from congenital heart defects and awareness of CHDs.

The 2017 benefit will be held on June 10 at the TCHS auditorium and will feature the Do Re Mi Singers, State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver and others.

“We thought it was a good way to give back to Trousdale County, as everyone’s been so good to us,” Witcher said. “We feel like that’s part of what we need to do, to give back.”

Musical offerings

Do Re Mi offers classes for any level, from beginning to advanced. Classes are offered in areas such as Music Theory & Harmony, Songwriting, Music Directing, Church Singing and many more.

Private lessons are also available in voice, piano and acoustical instruments. While the academy’s camps mostly feature younger singers, the academy has had students in their 70s and 80s sign up to learn more about singing.

There is a Sparrow class for children as young as 2, and the Songbird class is open to children ages 5-8, or younger if they can read. The median age for campers is 12-17, Witcher said.

“You can take a kid at any age, or even an adult, and teach any voice part,” said Seth Gregory, a Trousdale County native who teaches at the school. “It’s a great heritage that’s been passed down and it’s very much embedded in our American music tradition.”

Gregory has written songs published in church songbooks, and said for one he had “kids as young as 5 and 8 develop the words for the first verse.”

Do Re Mi typically welcomes campers from throughout the South, including Arkansas and Georgia, and has even had campers attend from Alaska. The camp averages around 115 enrollees each year.

The weeklong camp involves group singings each evening on top of classes throughout each day. Students have recreation time as well.

Gospel Music Hall of Famer Jonathan Wilburn is scheduled to be among the instructors for the 2017 camp, as well as other outstanding musicians in their respective fields.

There are even night classes open to adults who work during the day, and the evening group singings are open to the public as well.

“We’re singing from 7-9 p.m., and if anyone wants to come and see what’s happening, they’re welcome,” Gregory said.

“When you have something good, as many people can be interested in this great tradition, it’s open to everybody.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.