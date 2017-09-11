Remnants of Irma expected to impact locally

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory to take effect Monday afternoon as forecasters expect rain and windy conditions through Tuesday morning for Trousdale County.

Hurricane Irma is expected to weaken to a tropical depression Monday afternoon. A wind advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. and will continue through Tuesday until 7 a.m. Winds between 15-30 mph with gusts between 45-50 mph are expected.

Heavy rainfall is possible, with 1-3 inches expected mainly from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Driving conditions may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. A few trees and tree limbs may be blown down, as well as loose objects blown around. Power outages may also happen.