Repairs completed at Trey Park

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Repair work inside Trey Park has been completed and the play area is once again open, according to Public Works officials.

The play area closed in November to allow for work to resolve drainage issues that have plagued the park for years, and for the replacement of some play equipment that had degraded over time.

Drainage ditches have been dug and will eventually be extended all the way to the creek.

“We’re done as far as the drainage goes,” said Public Works Director Cliff Sallee. “We still want to get some topsoil around the bottom parts of the slides. We’re going to build big, wide slopes off the slides so kids will have a place to land.”

Sallee also said there are plans to have grass grow in the play area, rather than adding more wood chips or a completely new surface such as gravel or shredded rubber, both of which would be more costly.

“We spent $3,000 to $7,000 a year on wood chips, and they just float away,” Sallee said. “Grass seems the best choice. It’ll be harder to maintain, but it looks like the best option in the long run.”

Sallee also said some of the worn-down playground equipment had been replaced, which cost around $6,500. Nearly all of that funding came from donations from CoreCivic (formerly CCA), Keller’s Restaurant and from two fundraisers held in the park in 2016.

“Almost all of it was paid for by donations,” Sallee said. “The citizens really gave for this.”

