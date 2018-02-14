Richard Johnson seeks re-election to County Commission

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Richard R. Johnson is announcing his candidacy for re-election to the County Commission representing the Ninth District.

Johnson has served as a commissioner for 32 years, with 16 years each from District 8 and District 9.

“As a commissioner for the past several years, I feel the biggest responsibility I have is to try to make the best decisions for the entire county; not just for a few people,” Johnson said.

“I have seven core values that lie at the heart of my idea of public service: honesty, fairness, serious-minded, dependability, trustworthiness, faithfulness and loyalty.

“Honesty – I have tried to be honest in everything I have done. Fairness – I have tried to be as fair as possible. There are always two sides to an issue. I weigh both sides and go forward. Serious-minded – I take my responsibilities seriously; on a personal level when my deceased wife was living, as a father and grandfather, as a church member, a county employee and a county commissioner. Dependability – I have always tried to be dependable in everything that I have done. We need more dependable people.

“Trustworthiness – I am very grateful for the trust my constituents have put in me. Being able to trust someone is always in order. Faithfulness – faithfulness in what I have committed myself to do. I have tried to do my best. I will continue to work hard and do what I can, as I have done in the past for the county and its people.”

Johnson is a lifelong resident of Trousdale County and has worked for the county for 30 years. He currently serves as site attendant at the Convenience Center, and as a commissioner serves as chairman of the Solid Waste Committee. He is a member of the Church of God of Prophecy and also volunteers with the Trousdale County Rescue Squad.

“If I did not think I could do this, I wouldn’t ask you to re-elect me,” Johnson said. “So when you go to the polls, re-elect Richard R. Johnson as county commissioner of the Ninth District.

“I want to thank you for your support and trust in the past, and I respectfully request that you continue to support me with your vote on Aug. 2.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.