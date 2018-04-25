Vietnam veteran Ronnie Martin to be honored with ceremony at Little League fields

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The family of one of Hartsville’s fallen Vietnam War veterans will hold a rededication ceremony on Saturday in honor of their loved one.

Sgt. Ronnie Martin, who was killed in action in 1968, has had a sign at Hartsville’s Little League fields for decades in his memory. A new sign will be dedicated on Saturday in Martin’s honor, beginning at 10 a.m.

Martin’s lone surviving brother, Edwin, will be in attendance along with other members of the Martin family.

The public is invited to come out and pay respects to the memory of Sgt. Martin.

