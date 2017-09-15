SaGrace Farms opens flower shop in Hartsville

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

SaGrace Farms is now available to fill local flower needs with the opening of its store on Main Street in downtown Hartsville.

Located next to East Main Street Missionary Baptist Church, SaGrace Farms’ store is affiliated with Flower Express of Nashville.

“My wife is from here and we farm peonies over on Crenshaw (Lane),” said storeowner Derek Vance. “We were looking to move our peony patch over on the main road and found this property.

“Everyone said, ‘You need to open a flower ship,’ and we opened a flower shop!”

Vance says his longterm plan is to move the production of flowers (greenhouse, etc.) to the downtown Hartsville location.

SaGrace Farms offers delivery to Hartsville, Gallatin and Lebanon. A $5 delivery charge applies in Hartsville and $10 to other locations.

Sister stores in Nashville and Hendersonville also offer service to those areas.

SaGrace Farms offers fresh-cut flowers, silk flowers, chocolates, teddy bears, balloons and more. Funeral arrangements are also available at the store. Flowers are available by the stem or by the bunch.

“We can get you taken care of,” said store manager Elizabeth Fernandez.

SaGrace Farms is open Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

“We’re glad to be here,” Vance said. “Hopefully we can fill a gap in the community. There’s a bit of a need.”

For more information on SaGrace Farms, call 615-680-3030.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.