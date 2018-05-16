By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Driving along the highway while looking for a good place to eat. It’s an image of pure American culture.

One might imagine a burger joint, a fast-food drive-thru or an actual restaurant.

But another option has arrived in Hartsville in the form of “Saved By The Waffle,” a food truck owned by Josh and Paige Montgomery.

Saved By The Waffle serves what it calls “the best sweet and savory waffles” in Middle Tennessee, served up with chicken, cheesecake or other options depending on what the customer’s taste buds are craving.

Paige, a 2012 graduate of Trousdale County High School, runs the truck, which was remodeled from an old fire department vehicle.

“Hartsville’s pretty much my home,” she said. “I moved away after culinary school and now we’re back!”

Paige said she has been involved with food preparation for much of her life, having started decorating cakes at the age of 12.

“I’m very artsy, I’m very creative,” she said. “I love food too, and I was very fortunate to find a spouse who cares about it too.”

Paige said going with waffles for their food truck was the result of a lot of preparation by the couple and was also based off past experiences in Lexington, Ky., where they formerly lived.

“The food truck scene up there is a lot more advanced,” she said. “You have to coax people in, to let them know it’s OK to eat off a truck!”

The Montgomerys had a friend with a waffle truck and saw ways they could expand upon the concept back home in Tennessee.

“There’s a lot you can do with waffles,” Paige said. “A lot of people say, ‘You just put syrup on them!’ ”

Saved By The Waffle serves chicken and waffles (of course!), with hot, medium and sweet options available. Montgomery added that they are working on other chicken options as well.

“A lot of people don’t want sweet or spicy, they want savory,” she said. “We’re working on that.”

Also on the current menu are the Polish waffle, which contains Polish sausage, peppers, onions and sauerkraut, with the meal drizzled in a special homemade sauce, the BLT waffle, which is built like a sandwich, and the cheesecake waffle.

In addition to stops in Hartsville on a regular basis, Saved By The Waffle has also made stops in Gallatin and Hermitage and is looking to expand its availability.

“We do well at hospitals – since no one wants to eat hospital food,” Paige joked. “We look for events too and we’re getting in where we can.”

Paige said they would love to be able, long term, to stay in Hartsville. When they are in town, Saved By The Waffle is set up on Highway 25 next to G&L Garden Center, just west of the intersection with Broadway. They are open during brunch hours, typically around 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

“We want to do more brunches; I think that’s what people want,” Paige said. “We are looking at an Eggs Benedict waffle or a breakfast chicken sandwich waffle.”

For more information on Saved By The Waffle, call 662-260-8795 or visit its Facebook page, Saved By The Waffle.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.