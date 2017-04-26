Seed Morton’s annual car show is next weekend

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

For anyone who appreciates a fine automobile, truck or motorcycle, Hartsville has just the thing next weekend.

Former racer Seed Morton has scheduled his sixth annual Car, Truck & Bike Show for Saturday, May 6, at First Baptist Church, located at 773 McMurry Blvd. If there is rain, the show date will be moved to May 13.

Registration will be held from 8 a.m.-noon, with the first 100 entries receiving dash plaques. There is an entry fee of $15 per vehicle. All proceeds to go Relay For Life and the fight against cancer.

The show has grown since its beginning, drawing a record 86 entries last year. Morton is hoping to keep that progress going.

“We’ve been blessed over the years with good turnout and great sponsors,” Morton said. “I’m very excited about this year’s show.”

Trophies will be awarded to the top 50 finishers at 2:30 p.m. In addition to Best of Show, there will be Pastor’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice, People’s Choice, Top 10 Cars/Trucks and Top 3 Bikes awards.

There will also be door prizes, food, fun and music!

Morton expressed his thanks to Danny Cowan, who will provide the music, and Steven and Jessica Byrd, who are providing the food.

Morton also expressed his appreciation for the following sponsors: First Baptist Church, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilson Bank & Trust, Citizens Bank, Custom Packaging LP, Gary & Julie West, Tri-County Electric, Early Bird Café, Farm Bureau, Darrell’s Auto Parts, Pretty Quick Auto, Woodard Tire, Fred’s, Co-Op, Minit Mart, G&L Garden Center, Hartsville Pharmacy, Piggly Wiggly, Hartsville Alignment, Goodyear and the Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Class.

For more information on the car show, call Morton at 615-374-9419 or Tammy Steiger at 615-374-2941.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.