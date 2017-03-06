Senate leader to discuss broadband in Hartsville visit

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

State Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris (R-Collierville) will visit Hartsville to discuss broadband with local leaders on Thursday, March 9.

Norris, re-elected last month to a fifth term as Chairman of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs (TACIR), will attend the Hartsville/Trousdale County Rotary Club’s meeting, to be held at the Community Center, 301 East Main, at noon. The public is invited to attend the meeting as well.

Under Sen. Norris’ leadership, TACIR recently completed the comprehensive study of Broadband, Internet, Availability, and Adoption in Tennessee. The study’s findings are the basis for Gov. Bill Haslam’s Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act, which Sen. Norris is sponsoring this year to bring high-speed internet services to rural, unserved or underserved areas without additional costs to taxpayers.

“We need better access, not bigger government,” says Sen. Norris. “Broadband is critical to commerce and the quality of life of every Tennessean and is essential for our current and future education and economic initiatives.”

The Accessibility Act will provide $45 million over three years in grants and tax credits for service providers to assist in making broadband available to unserved homes and businesses. In addition, the plan will permit Tennessee’s private, nonprofit electric cooperatives to provide retail broadband service and make grant funding available to the state’s local libraries to help residents improve digital literacy skills to maximize the benefits of broadband.

Norris will meet with local officials from Trousdale County and elsewhere across the state to discuss the Accessibility Act.