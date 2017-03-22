Skate park on County Commission’s agenda

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Planned funding for a skate park will be part of the agenda for Monday’s upcoming meeting of the Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission.

A request for $30,000 is one of a number of budget amendments that commissioners will vote on next week.

The Parks & Recreation Committee voted earlier this month to back the idea of a skate park, something that has been bandied about for years.

“This is going to be a beautiful park,” said County Mayor Carroll Carman. “We’ll have a park that other communities will envy.”

A skate park will not cost the county any more in insurance fees, with Carman stating, “We checked on insurance, and we’re already insured for this.”

Carman presented commissioners with plans for the facility during last Monday’s work session.

The $30,000 would combine with roughly $15,000 already in the budget for construction, which has previously been estimated to take as little as 3-4 weeks.

Other budget amendments that will be up for votes Monday include:

$2,000 for digitizing books in the Register of Deeds office;

$4,136 for a trainee position in the Codes/Building office;

$10,765 for data processing;

$15,000 for upgraded phones in county buildings; and

$30,000 for the next planned sidewalk project, on Andrews Ave. from White Oak up toward Highway 25.

Carman told commissioners Monday he hoped to have that project bid out and ready to start by the end of April, should they approve the funding.

Three zoning changes will receive a public hearing at Monday’s Commission meeting, followed by a vote on second reading:

Changing a parcel on Puryears Bend Road from R-1 and C-2 to R-3;

Changing a parcel on Doodles Nest Lane from A-1 to R-1; and

Changing a parcel on Melrose Drive from R-1 to R-3.

A second requested zoning change on Puryears Bend Road from R-1 to R-3 will be up for first reading.

The County Commission will meet Monday evening at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the county courthouse on Main Street.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.