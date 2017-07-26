Slammin’ Car Show planned for Saturday

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Hartsville man is working to see the streets ‘slammed’ with cars and also turn some heads this weekend.

Cordero Scharkley is organizing the ‘Slammin’ Car Show,’ which will feature exotic and muscle cars, to be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. in Hartsville City Park.

“There will be nationally known car clubs coming in, from chapters in Miami, New York, those type places,” Scharkley told The Vidette. “It’s going to be a big crowd.”

Scharkley is a member of a Tennessee chapter of a car club known as the HeadTurners, whose members typically feature muscle cars and other top-end vehicles.

Scharkley, who works as a promoter, has been hyping up his show via Instagram for weeks and said his posts have gone viral. He is also working to bring in musical talent to perform during his show.

According to his flyer posted on Instagram, performances are planned by a number of hip-hop artists. Those listed are Smith Hayes, YB Thug Face, Scrappy, Jay Kush and DJ Gutta 1’s 2’s. Food is also planned to be available.

“It’s getting really big,” Scharkley said. “That way if people don’t want to just see cars, they can hear music too. It’ll be something for everyone.”

Scharkley said he wants to give local youth something to do on the weekend.

“I will have teenagers helping with parking, collecting money, all types stuff,” he said.

A door charge of $20 is planned for those wishing to come to the show. Planned classes include Best Truck, Best Muscle, Best Import, Best Bike and Loudest System.

For more information on the show, call 615-674-6560 or visit 615_hemi_headturners on Instagram.

