Southern Home & Garden Show moves to new site

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Wilson Bank & Trust’s annual home show has a new home.

The Southern Home & Garden Expo presented by WB&T will take place at the new Wilson County Expo Center Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11. Offered as a resource to help homeowners with any type of home-related project, the free event provides access to dozens of Middle Tennessee businesses in the home improvement industry. Home improvement seminar sessions will also be scheduled throughout the two-day event, featuring speakers from Home Depot, Michael’s Cover Up and Absolute Kubota.

The Southern Home & Garden Expo takes place Friday, Feb. 10, from 4-8 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. There is no charge for admission.

Besides collecting project ideas and talking with industry experts, visitors to the Expo can register to win a variety of prizes, including a few large giveaways from Wilson Bank & Trust to be announced soon, as well as $2,500 in Benjamin Moore paint products from Fakes & Hooker and more. WB&T will also offer special construction financing rates available only during the event.

Exhibit space can still be reserved for the Expo. Home-related businesses interested in reserving a booth can contact Becky Jennings at 615-443-6635.

The growing home show has some room to expand at the Expo Center, which opened in late fall. The Southern Home & Garden Expo, which will take place in the 45,000-square-foot main exhibit area, was among the first several shows to be booked at the new facility.

For more information about the Southern Home & Garden Expo, call 615-444-BANK (2265) or visit wilsonbank.com/expo.

