Stephen Chambers announces bid for county mayor

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Stephen Chambers has announced his intention to seek election to the office of Mayor of Trousdale County in the Aug. 2, 2018 election.

“During my years of volunteering, I have had the pleasure to assist Trousdale County in various roles. Each one has allowed me to work with local, state, and federal agencies, but most importantly the great people of our community,” Chambers said. “I believe it is important to listen and share ideas. When we work together there is no goal we can’t achieve.”

Mr. Chambers is a member of the Trousdale County Economic Development Committee, Chairman of the Trousdale County Industrial Development Board and a former member of the Tennessee Central Economic Development Alliance’s Board of Directors. He is a proud recipient of the 2014 Jim Spradley Volunteer of the Year Award presented by the Tennessee Economic Development Council.

Stephen Chambers is the son of Roger and Diane Chambers, who have been residents of the community for 32 years. Stephen and his wife Crystal are proud to call Trousdale County their home. He is an attorney who has built his career fighting for the working class. As mayor, he intends to fight for you. His mission is to make government more efficient, eliminate wasteful spending of your hard-earned tax dollars, to keep taxes low and money in your pockets and to work with independent business owners to revitalize our community.

“I look forward to speaking to everyone and hearing your ideas on how we can improve Trousdale County together,” Chambers sad. “I would appreciate your support and your vote on Aug. 2.”