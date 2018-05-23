Study recommends mid-sized hotel for Hartsville

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

County officials along with the Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce have received the results of a hotel feasibility study conducted earlier this year.

The report, which was commissioned by the county’s Economic Development Committee, states that Hartsville could support a “midscale to upper midscale hotel” with 40 to 50 guest rooms, with half of those featuring extended stay options.

The study, which was conducted by CORE Distinction Group at a cost of $7,500, estimates that anticipated revenue from such a hotel in Hartsville could top $1.2 million in the first year.

Three potential sites were listed in the report, although no particular site was recommended. Those were: at the north side of the intersection of Halltown Road and Broadway, along Highway 25 between Anthony Funeral Home and Tennessee College of Applied Technology, and along Highway 25 between the high school and Broadway.

The study incorporated comments from interviews from business representatives, with a number of businesses stating they currently lodge guests in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet.

A representative of CoreCivic, the operator of the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, indicated in the study that his company lodges between 40 and 50 employees at facilities in Lebanon, with stays ranging from 30 days to as long as six months.

The study estimates a hotel would create 8-10 fulltime jobs in Hartsville, with other part-time jobs varied by need.

County Mayor Carroll Carman and Chamber Natalie Knudsen took part in a meeting last week with other county officials and business representatives, along with a representative from a national hotel chain to review the study. While no decisions were reached as a result of that meeting, all involved indicated they looked at the project with optimism.

The Economic Development Committee met Tuesday night to review the study. No action was taken, but members were unanimous in their optimism that the project could happen.

