Sunday liquor sales coming to Trousdale County

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County residents will soon be able to purchase wine and other liquors on Sundays, thanks to legislation signed into law last month.

Gov. Bill Haslam signed a bill sponsored by Rep. Gerald McCormick, R-Chattanooga, and Sen. Bill Ketron, R-Murfreesboro, which allows wine and alcohol sales during the same hours allowed for beer sales, which include Sundays.

Previously, wine and liquor sales had been prohibited from Saturdays at 11 p.m. until Mondays at 8 a.m.

Lawmakers approved the measure earlier this month.

The Vidette contacted the owners of Hartsville Liquors and Southern Spirits & More. Both stores say they plan to be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays, beginning on May 6. Hours may change depending on how much business the stores generate on Sundays.

State law now allows liquor sales from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. every Sunday and holiday, excluding Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. Liquor stores will be able to sell on Sundays immediately, while grocery stores will be able to sell on Sundays, beginning Jan. 1.

The legislation comes almost two years after wine sales became more widespread in the state. The passage of the wine in grocery stores legislation represented the most comprehensive change in alcoholic beverage law in the state’s history.

Nearly 650 stores across the state sold wine during the first year after the law took effect.

Contributing: Xavier Smith, Lebanon Democrat