Swimming pool admission raised to $5 by commissioners

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Members of the Parks & Recreation Committee voted last Thursday to increase admission fees at the county’s swimming pool beginning this summer.

Daily admission will go to $5, up from $4 as in previous years. The price of family passes will remain the same at $175, with a $10 discount if purchased the first day the pool opens.

Opening day is scheduled for Saturday, May 19 with closing set for Sunday, July 22.

The increased cost will hopefully help stem financial losses at the pool, which lost an estimated $15,000 in 2017. While losses are typically planned for, the amount had surprised commissioners. A wetter and cooler summer was previously cited in lower attendance last year, as well as needed fees for certifying lifeguards.

Commissioners discussed the possibility of keeping the pool open until later in the year, and Public Works Director Cliff Sallee said he was working on that as an option.

“What we’re going to try to do is find a few adult lifeguards to come in and finish out the summer,” Sallee told The Vidette. “Opening it for six weeks is crazy. We’re going to try and extend it as long as we can.”

Extending hours was also discussed but no changes are planned in that area, according to Sallee. Pool hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday once the facility opens.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.