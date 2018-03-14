TCHS band members reaping top honors

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Although the marching season has long been over, the Trousdale County Instrumental Music Program has been very busy this year. The TCHS Concert Band is preparing for its annual Concert Performance Assessment, and several of its members have participated in regional honor bands as well.

On Wednesday, March 21, the Concert Band will travel to White House-Heritage High School to perform two pieces of music before three judges. Following that performance, the Concert Band will be given five minutes to look at a brand new piece of music that members have never seen. They then have to perform that piece in front of another judge. These judges are typically university professors from out of state.

Since 2006, the TCHS Concert Band has earned the two highest scores possible, Superior and Excellent, in both the Prepared and Sight Reading categories.

“This is similar to the academic assessments such as TNReady that measure our district academic status,” said TCHS Band Director Rob Joines. “This assessment shows the overall ‘musical health’ of our instrumental music program in Trousdale County. A Superior is like an A, and an Excellent score is like a B.”

Several members of the TCHS Concert Band also traveled to two university honor bands during February. Honor Bands are similar to All-Star teams, consisting of a few students from many different high schools. Students audition by performing a series of scales, sight reading a piece of music that they have never seen before and/or playing a prepared piece of music. The university professors then rank the individual students in each section from first to last.

Five students attended the MTSU Honor Band from Feb. 8-10. The students who attended were Skye Guimont, Eric Loerch, Phillip Grant, Makenna Reed and Callie Webster.

On Feb. 22-24, six students attended the Austin Peay State University Honor Band. The students had great success during this trip. In the 11/12th Grade Symphonic Band, senior Callie Webster was First Chair Tenor Saxophone, junior Noah Cartwright was First Chair Tuba out of six players, senior Caroline Guffey was Second Chair Trumpet out of sixteen players, and senior Lydia Zarichansky was 11th Chair Clarinet. In the 9/10th Grade Concert Band, sophomores Phillip Grant and MaKenna Reed were Third & Fourth Chair Trumpets, respectively. There were 13 trumpet players in the Concert Band.

“We had a great experience at both universities,” Joines said. “Our kids always perform at the highest level at the APSU event. Virtually every year, we have had at least one First Chair player there. This experience does several things for us. One, it shows students individual and group techniques that they can then bring back to our program to teach. Two, it allows the faculty at the university to get a good look at our students. This translates into scholarship offers for our seniors.”

This year, all five TCHS Marching Yellow Jackets seniors earned scholarships to universities totaling over $259,000.