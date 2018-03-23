Teenager injured in Friday crash on Highway 25

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A late afternoon collision shut down a portion of Highway 25 for nearly 21/2 hours Friday afternoon and critically injured a teenager.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Taurus driven by Jonathan Henderson, 18, of Bethpage, was struck head-on by a 2003 Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Joshua Wilkins, 31, of Carthage.

THP’s preliminary report stated that Wilkins crossed the center line near the intersection of Highway 25 and Sulphur College Road. The highway was shut down until approximately 8:30 p.m.

Henderson was taken by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center with what Trousdale EMS called “critical injuries.” Wilkins reportedly declined treatment at the scene.

THP indicated that both drivers were wearing their seat belts. The incident remains under investigation.

