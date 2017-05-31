Transportation coalition touts local benefits of gas tax

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Representatives of the Transportation Coalition of Tennessee stopped in Hartsville recently as part of a 95-county campaign to promote the effects of the IMPROVE Act.

The bill, which passed the General Assembly despite significant opposition in the House, raises Tennessee’s gas tax by 6 cents over a three-year period, with the funding going to the state’s transportation needs. It also includes a 20 percent cut on state sales tax on food.

“The new transportation revenue is the primary funding for 962 projects in all 95 counties in Tennessee, and those dollars won’t fall solely on the shoulders of Tennessee residents,” said Casin Swann, who represented TCOT at the Hartsville news conference.

Swann spoke at the intersection of Cedar Bluff Road and Highway 141 on Friday, May 19. One of the planned projects the IMPROVE Act will address is an expansion of 141 from that intersection all the way to Highway 10.

According to TCOT, the total impact on Trousdale County will be $6,722,848 in revenue for the Highway Department over a 15-year span and $23.2 million from road and bridge projects for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

“We’ve had to be a bare-bones department for years,” said Bill Scruggs, Trousdale County’s Superintendent of Roads. “This will definitely be a big help to us. We’ve got plenty of paving, striping and guardrail work that needs to be done.”

In addition to cutting the sales tax on food, the IMPROVE Act also reduces the manufacturers business tax, accelerates cuts to the Hall income tax and provides property tax relief for eligible elderly and disabled homeowners and service-disabled veterans.

“Gov. Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act is the fiscally responsible way to fund transportation infrastructure projects, using an increase in the user fee offset by giving Tennessee residents the largest tax cut in our state’s history,” said Susie Alcorn, executive director of the Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance, in a press statement.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.