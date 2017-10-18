Tri-County launches broadband pilot program

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Tri-County Electric held a public meeting last Monday with homeowners to discuss details of the utility’s plan to provide broadband Internet service to Trousdale County.

Twenty homes along Highway 10 will be the first to be eligible for service as part of a pilot program designed to test both Tri-County’s ability to provide broadband and how receptive the community is likely to be.

“We’re very excited about bringing broadband to Trousdale County,” said Paul Thompson, Executive Vice President/General Manager of Tri-County. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Customers in the pilot program will receive the same service that Tri-County plans to offer across Trousdale County in an estimated 3-year timeline.

Tri-County will eventually have three packages of broadband service: 50 Mbps/50Mbps (upload/download) for $49.95 a month, 100/100 for $59.95 and 1 GB for $89.95.

However, only the 50/50 package will be initially available to those in the pilot program. Thompson said the other packages were expected to be ready in 2-3 months and upgrades would not cost customers anything.

“You’ll be able to stream video if you want, and that’s just our base package,” Thompson said.

Tri-County will also offer VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol), or phone service over the Internet, for $39.95 a month. That will also be ready in 2-3 months, and will include unlimited local and long distance within the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico and parts of Mexico.

An installation charge of $1,500 will be waived for customers who opt to participate in Tri-County’s Demand Response Program.

As Thompson explained to the audience, Demand Response involves installing “smart” thermostats that can be preset and also checking water heaters.

“It will be seamless to you. We’re not going to make your house cold or run you out of hot water,” Thompson said. “This is being done all over the country. We’re just getting to it here.”

Customers who opt out of the Demand Response will have to pay the installation fee, but at a prorated rate over 24 months.

Tri-County is still working to begin providing service to all of Trousdale County over the next three years. The western portion of the county has been identified as Phase 1, with plans to have that area wired over the next year or so.

Tri-County will hold more public meetings in the future when the utility moves closer to beginning work in those areas.

