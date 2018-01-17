Tri-County plans public meetings on broadband

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Tri-County Electric will be holding a number of public meetings in the coming days to inform residents about its plans and timetable for providing broadband Internet service to Trousdale County.

The utility sent postcards with dates and times for the meeting to all its customers who reside in what is planned for Phase 1 of the project. Phase 1 covers most of Trousdale County west of Broadway in downtown Hartsville. Tri-County has previously announced plans to wire most of the county over a three-year schedule.

Meetings will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Trousdale County courthouse (200 E. Main Street) and at 1:30 p.m. at the Castalian Springs Community Center (2800 Hartsville Pike, Castalian Springs). Other meetings will be on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Castalian Springs/Bethpage Water Utility District building in Bethpage (1010 Hinton Road), and Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Philippi Church of Christ (970 Highway 25W).

While only customers in Phase 1 received postcards notifying them of the meetings, any member of the public is invited to attend.

At a previous public meeting last year, Tri-County announced that it would have three packages of broadband service: 50 Mbps/50Mbps (upload/download) for $49.95 a month, 100/100 for $59.95 and 1 GB for $89.95. The utility also plans to eventually offer VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) phone service for an additional $39.95 per month that will include unlimited local and long distance within the U.S.

Tri-County has also applied for broadband grants through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Recipients of those grants are expected to be announced sometime in January.

“While we are still waiting to hear from the ECD Broadband Grants, we are excited to begin community meetings in Phase 1 of our fiber build-out,” said Paul Thompson, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Tri-County. “Attendance at these meetings will help us gauge interest levels and determine where our project begins.”

