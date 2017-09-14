Tri-County sends crews to help with hurricane relief

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

On Thursday morning, eight Tri-County Electric linemen & four bucket trucks headed to Clarkesville, GA, to assist Habersham EMC restore power to nearly 10,000 members entering their third day without electricity due to Hurricane Irma.

The linemen providing assistance are: Adam Borders, Alan Carman, Anthony Carter, Casey Cole, Holden Pitts, Kolby Sullivan, Brad Wood and Tim Wooten.

Tri-County Electric also released its Seelbach contract crews to assist in power restoration in Florida and Georgia.

As Executive V.P. & General Manager Paul Thompson stated: “Tri-County Electric is proud to have employees willing to help neighboring cooperatives restore power to their member-owners – it is the cooperative way of doing business!”