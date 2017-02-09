Trousdale County Fair receives state award

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Fair was recently honored by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture for the second time in three years.

Trousdale County’s fair, which is the longest-running youth fair in the state, was named second runner-up in the A Division at the 95th annual Tennessee Association of Fairs Convention in Nashville.

“As we look forward to this next year, we’ve got things that will make us grow,” said Fair Board President Kathy Atwood. “We’re growing and doing what we need to be doing. We have an award that says so!”

Additionally Macey Hawkins, who was named the 2016 Fairest of the Fair in Trousdale County, competed against 53 winners from other counties. While Hawkins did not place among the top 11 finishers, Fair Board members expressed their pride in Hawkins’ reign as Fairest of the Fair.

Trousdale’s fair was also honored in 2014 as second runner-up.

The 2017 Fair is scheduled for Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 3-5.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.